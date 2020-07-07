Fact Check: Donald Trump Claims US Now Has Lowest COVID-19 Mortality Rate In The World

Origin

In a bizarre claim, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States has the lowest Coronavirus mortality rate in the world. Trump's statement came on the same as the COVID-19 death toll in the US surpassed 130,000-mark, recording the highest number of fatalities due to the virus in any country.

Calling out the 'lamestream' media for reporting 'fake news' Trump claimed that deaths due that the 'China virus' in America has come down to 39 percent and the country has the 'lowest mortality rate in the world.' He further said that the news media 'refuses' to report about the downward trend in COVID-19 deaths as it "cannot stand that his government is doing so well for our country."

Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

US Coronavirus deaths surpass 130,000

The United States surpassed 130,000 deaths in its battle with the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as new cases surge across the country, placing Donald Trump's response to the crisis under severe scrutiny. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, a total of 130,007 were reported as of Monday. Nationally, the total number of cases is nearing three million, the highest tally in the world and double the infections reported in the second-most affected country Brazil.

As per the tally provided by Worldometer, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the US stands at 9%, which is not the best in the world.. With 130,007 fatalities reported as of date, America becomes the 9th nation to record the highest COVID-19 deaths in the world. As a result, Donald Trump's claims prove to be false.

US Coronavirus tally

