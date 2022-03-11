Donald Trump Jr Praises Father's Rhetoric On Jinping, Kim & Putin; 'played It Like Fiddle'

Former US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday, March 9, backed his father's statements praising leaders like China's Xi Jinping, North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He claimed that the former US President knew how to 'play' these world leaders and "played it like a fiddle." In the video posted on Rumble, Trump Jr. asserted that his father understood that "men will blow up deals over ego."

In a video posted on his Rumble account, Trump Jr. said his father is someone who knows how to deal with "powerful men" and insisted that the global leaders are no different. He highlighted that when Trump was in office as US President, North Korea did not launch missiles, China's planes did not enter Taiwan and Russia did not launch an attack on Ukraine.

He stressed that his father was "smart enough" to play the game where it was needed and not in front of the media. The former US President's son went on to claim that if a leader is embarrassed on the world stage, it would not yield any result. Trump Jr. statement comes two weeks after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' on February 24.

'Putin is playing Biden like a drum': Donald Trump

On February 27, former US President Donald Trump in his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida criticised US President Joe Biden for letting Putin get away with the attack on Ukraine and called it a “travesty” and “an assault on humanity”. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing his US counterpart Joe Biden "like a drum." He recalled that under the administration of former US President George Bush, Barack Obama, Russia had invaded Georgia and Crimea. He said that he is the only president of the US under whose term Russia did not attack another country.

"I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country," Donald Trump said in the CPAC.

"I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country." #CPACFlorida pic.twitter.com/3r30iAnqYg — CPAC 2022 (@CPAC) February 27, 2022

"Putin is playing Biden like a drum, it's not a pretty thing ... to watch." #CPACFlorida pic.twitter.com/B3qJEzDwTG — CPAC 2022 (@CPAC) February 27, 2022

(Image: AP)