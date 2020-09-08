Trump Says Kamala Harris Will Never Be President, Slams 'rhetoric' Against COVID Vaccine

On September 6, United States President Donald Trump responded to an interview given by Kamala Harris to a private news channel. In his response Trump slammed the "rhetoric" against the coronavirus vaccine by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris, who he said would "never" be the president. In an interview vice-president nominee said she would not trust the president unless there was a credible source of information that talks about the vaccine's efficacy and reliability.

Read: Trump: Pentagon Leaders Want War To Keep Contractors ‘happy’

"She (Harris) is talking about disparaging a vaccine so that people don't think the achievement was a great achievement," Trump said at a Labor Day press conference at the White House on Monday. "I don't want the achievement for myself. I want something (that's) going to make people better, that people aren't going to get sick with," he said. "That includes therapeutics, where we're doing equally as well."

Trump on COVID-19 availability

The president asserted that a coronavirus vaccine would be available in record time, maybe by the end of the year and even before the November 3 presidential election. This, he said, had unnerved his political opponents. Biden and Harris "should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now, talking about endangering lives," Trump said.

Read: Kamala Harris Will Never Be President: Trump

"Numbers are looking unbelievably strong, unbelievably good. So now they'll say, 'wow Trump's pulled this off. OK, let's disparage the vaccine'. That's so bad for this country. That's so bad for the world to even say that. That's what they're saying," he said.

In response to a question, Trump said: "I watched Kamala's whole numbers drop from 15 to almost zero (during the Democratic primary) and then drop out even before she ran in Iowa (primary elections) because people didn't like it. And I understand why she will never be president," Trump said.

"Although I have to be careful because Obama used to say that about Michelle.... But you have to look at her (Harris) a little bit more closely because obviously Joe is not doing well. So, you're gonna have to look at her a little bit too closely," he said.

Trump asserted that the vaccine -- which could have normally taken two-three years -- would be in the market before the end of the year. "(We) could even have it during the month of October. Contrary to all of the lies, the vaccine will be very safe and very effective, and it will be delivered very soon," he said.

Read: Joe Biden Vows To Be 'strongest Labour President', Takes An Aim At Trump

Read: Trump Open To Inquiry Into DeJoy And Campaign Contributions

(With inputs from PTI)