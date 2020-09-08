Joe Biden Vows To Be 'strongest Labour President', Takes An Aim At Trump

2020 Presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden promised to be the 'strongest labour president you’ve ever had' on Twitter and during Labour Day live, a virtual event, with President of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka ahead of the US Polls. Biden assured the people that he is not afraid of the word 'union' and that they will be hearing it more often if he is elected. "You can be sure you will be hearing that word ‘union’ plenty of times if I’m in the White House because the words of a President matter, " said Joe Biden. The Democratic nominee used this opportunity to take a stand against Republican nominee and current US President Donald Trump for calling war dead soldiers 'losers' and 'suckers' while citing the example of his son Beau Biden.

For years, President Trump and Republicans have waged a war on America's labor unions.



It will end on my watch.



I'll sign the PRO Act — making it easier for workers to organize and collectively bargain — and be the strongest labor president workers have ever had. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2020

2020 US Polls: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

On the occasion of Labour Day, Joe Biden took to Twitter to promise people that he will sign the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019 (PRO Act) which Donald Trump promised to pass but never did. He also accused Donald Trump and the Republicans of waging a war against the labour unions of America. Joe Biden further added that simply thanking and praising the essential workers is not enough and that they need to be paid more instead.

It's not enough to just thank our essential workers — we need to pay them. As president, I’ll:



- Raise the minimum wage to $15

- End the tipped minimum wage

- End the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities

- Ensure everyone has strong benefits — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2020

The 40-hour workweek

Minimum wage

Overtime pay

Health care

Workplace safety protections



They’re all because of unions — and it’s time we recognize that. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2020

Biden fired Donald Trump for being unable to control the COVID-19 spread in the United States ahead of the US Polls. He promised to 'rebuild' the nation better, starting with getting coronavirus under control. Joe Biden promised to empower workers and unions in the US. The Democratic nominee further said that if he is elected, he will ensure that the taxpayer's money is spent in America with American companies for supporting American workers.

Wall Street didn't build this country — the middle class did. And unions built the middle class.



Donald Trump doesn't understand that. We need a president who does. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2020

Speaking further about Donald Trump he said, "President Trump keeps talking about how great his economy is and how great the stock market is but when the time came to take on COVID, he was worried if he started talking about saving peoples' lives, the stock market might fall."

"Donald Trump is on track to be the first president in modern history to end up with fewer jobs at the end of his term than existed in America when he began his term," Joe Biden added.

Joe Biden fired Donald Trump and called him 'downright unamerican' for calling war veterans 'losers' and 'suckers'. "I've never said that about a President but calling those who have served, risked their lives, even gave their lives for our nation, ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ these are heroes, " said the Democratic US Polls nominee while citing the example of his son Beau Biden who served the nation. "My Beau wasn't a loser, he did not serve with 'suckers' and 'losers'. He served with heroes, American patriots," Biden further added.

We know what President Trump thinks of our nation's veterans. Here is what they think of him. pic.twitter.com/QX910VyP0u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 6, 2020

"No President has talked about our veterans like this. I’m sorry if I’m coming close to losing my temper, but the simple truth is, if that’s how you talk about our veterans, you have no business being president of the United States of America, period,” said Joe Biden while slamming Donald Trump.

Biden claimed that Trump cannot understand the people of America who live by honour, a code. He promised to be the best friend and ally of people in the White House. He further said that the essential workers, labours and unions will be with him in the Oval office while stating that survival would have been impossible without the essential workers.

