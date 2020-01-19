Donald Trump Labels Ongoing Impeachment Trial As A 'scam' For The United States

As Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate, the United States President took to Twitter to bring out his frustration against the Speaker of the House on Sunday. Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi for her absurd statement during the trial as she said, "it’s not a question of proof, it’s a question of allegations." The US President also labelled the impeachment trial as a 'scam' for the country. However, this is not the first time that Pelosi has made such statements in the Senate. Earlier, during the impeachment vote, she had said, “Everyone will take us seriously if we all just wear black.”

Donald Trump's Tweet

“Nancy Pelosi said, it’s not a question of proof, it’s a question of allegations! Oh really?” @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews What a disgrace this Impeachment Scam is for our great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

'It is a hoax'

Earlier on January 16, the US President predicted that his impeachment trial in the Senate will be over very quickly. Furthermore, he added that the charges against him are a 'hoax'. The impeachment trial reportedly began with preliminary proceedings after the swearing-in of ten Senators who served as the jury to prosecute the former over two charges of abusing the power and obstructing Congress.

Trump called the trial 'a complete hoax' and said that 'a phony hoax put through by the Democrats so they can win an election, its a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax'. He further reiterated the sentiment in a tweet. Trump told the reporter at the Oval Office, "I think it should go very quickly". He further added, "It's totally partisan and it's a hoax. It's a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax."

Trump's impeachment

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as Trump withheld $391 million in military aid that he later released. The president is also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions. No matter what rules are in place for the Senate trial, Trump seems to be safe from the prospect of being convicted and removed from office.

Trump's Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and conviction requires a two-thirds majority, meaning if all Democrats voted to convict, then 20 Republicans would have to also vote that way for Trump to be convicted and removed from office. In the coming weeks, the senators will further decide whether Trump should be removed from the office over charges brought by the House of Representatives. The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on January 21.

