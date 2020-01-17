Donald Trump Impeachment Trial: Four Rules Senate Has To Follow

As US President Donald Trump is only the third country leader to face an impeachment trial in the Senate, there are some rules which have to be followed. Senate had started the proceedings on January 16 after Chief Justice John Roberts arrived at the Capitol to preside over the impeachment trial. Justice Roberts swore in all 100 senators to serve as jurors and to deliver impartial justice. The Republican-led house turned into an impeachment court following the second day of a ceremonial protocol to shift the proceedings from Democrat-controlled House. The major four rules as outlined in a Senate memo are;

No live-tweeting. Cell phones and other electronic devices should be left outside. No outside reading material. Only documents related to impeachment should be brought into the Senate chamber. No talking. Senators should refrain from speaking to their neighbours while the case is presented. Hit pause on presidential campaigns. Senators should plan to be in attendance at all times during the proceedings. Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet will have to leave the campaign trial and return to Washington.

Trump's impeachment

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as Trump withheld $391 million in military aid that he later released. The president is also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions. No matter what rules are in place for the Senate trial, Trump seems to be safe from the prospect of being convicted and removed from office.

Trump's Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and conviction requires a two-thirds majority, meaning if all Democrats voted to convict, then 20 Republicans would have to also vote that way for Trump to be convicted and removed from office. In the coming weeks, the senators will further decide whether Trump should be removed from the office over charges brought by the House of Representatives. The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on January 21.

