Donald Trump Launches Official Website To Connect With Supporters Amid Social Media Ban

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on March 29 announced the launch of the official website of the 45th President of the United States. According to ANI, the website is meant to allow Trump supporters to request their participation in the events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings. In a statement, Trump’s office said that the former first couple is “continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people” and looks forward to staying in touch.

The website is called 45office.com and it contains a page summarising Trump’s time in the White House as well as another page where supporters can submit comments to the former president. The website also has a section dedicated to the former First lady Melania Trump, where it explained the work done by her during her husband’s presidency. Further, supporters can also share thoughts and schedule requests. There is also a separate page for press inquiry where it also mentioned that the Trumps “will not provide status updates”.

A message on the home page read, “Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country -- and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace”. READ | Phil Jackson 'Understands' Donald Trump, blames media for Knicks failure

Trump banned from social media

Meanwhile, the former president’s efforts to remain in the public eye come following his banishment from social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. Days after the January 6 Capitol siege, the companies had cited a need to prevent the incitement of further violence. It is worth mentioning that Trump has established his official post-presidential office in Florida earlier this year. However, he has been largely silent about future plans amid swirling speculation that he may run for office again in 2024.

Recently, Trump even crashed a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he made a speech about China, Iran and his successor Joe Biden. Trump used the opportunity to make a fiery speech against the US' adversaries and Biden's foreign and domestic policies. Trump attacked the Biden administration on scores of issues, including Washington's new Iran policy and a rise in the influx of migrants from the southern border.

(Image: AP)

