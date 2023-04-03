Donald Trump LIVE | 'The World Is Already Laughing At Us': Ex-Prez At Mar-a-Lago Speech

Arraignment is known to be the fourth stage in a case after the arrest, booking, and initial bail. During an arraignment, the person charged appears in front of a judge for the first time in a court and is told what they are being charged with. On Tuesday, a judge told Trump the charges against him and advised him of his right to go to trial. Trump entered a plea of not guilty — as is standard for defendants to do during the arraignment.

A formal accusation that a person has committed a crime is an indictment. Indictment against Trump was sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment. An indictment is read by the prosecutors. When a person is indicted, they are given formal notice in advance, stating that they have committed a crime.

A prosecutor, days before a person is indicted, presents the evidence to an impartial group of citizens called a "grand jury." Witnesses are called to testify, evidence is shown to this grand jury, and an outline of the case is presented to the grand jury members. The grand jury listens to the prosecutor and witnesses and then a vote is conducted in secret on whether they believe that there is enough evidence to charge the person with a crime.

All proceedings and statements made before a grand jury are sealed. On Tuesday Trump's indictment document was made public, as the charges that were previously sealed were read. Trump faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense.

In Trump's case, the grand jury spent weeks investigating the "hush money" that was paid during his 2016 presidential campaign to two women, who previously alleged to have an extramarital encounter with Trump. Trump has denied the allegations. Trump’s former longtime fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to an adult film actor Stephanie Clifford known by her name Stormy Daniels.

Trump is allowed to walk out of the courtroom because the charges against him in indictment document do not require that bail be set in New York.

In 2019, Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

While he has businesses, including Trump Tower in Manhattan, NY, Trump a longtime New Yorker, filed a “declaration of domicile” registering Mar-a-Lago Club, his resort in Palm Beach, as his permanent residence. "I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he had said back then.

It is interesting to note that while Trump and his lawyers negotiated a voluntary surrender, Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, warned that he will "not extradite" Trump after the grand jury in New York City voted to indict him.