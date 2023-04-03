Donald Trump LIVE | 'The World Is Already Laughing At Us': Ex-Prez At Mar-a-Lago Speech

Quick links:
Former US President Donald Trump said he "never thought anything like this could happen in America" Tuesday night after he was arraigned in New York City.
"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said from his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida.
The former president emerged to a crowd of his supporters accompanied by the song "Proud to be an American." The crowd chanted "USA" as he made his way to a microphone.
Former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who was initially in charge of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's involvement in hush-money payments, but ultimately decided not to indict, has commended the current DA, Alvin Bragg, for bringing the case forward. Vance stated that Bragg has done the necessary work to advance the investigation and prosecute the case against Trump.
Vance told CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday night, "I think there are factual allegations that at least myself personally, I cannot recall that we were aware of," in response to whether Bragg had collected any new evidence since Vance left DA's office.
He added, "There's no doubt that district attorney Bragg has dug deep, believes in this case, and I think we need to have confidence that he has done the work necessary to bring this case forward."
Bragg is currently leading the investigation into allegations that Trump was part of an illegal scheme to suppress negative information, including the payment of hush money to women who claimed to have had affairs with him during the 2016 presidential campaign. The charges against Trump include falsifying business records, which the prosecution alleges were made in 2017, as well as other related criminal charges.
Vance's support for Bragg's decision to pursue the case against Trump highlights the significance of the investigation and the potential legal consequences that may arise from it. It also underscores the ongoing controversy and scrutiny surrounding Trump's actions during his presidency and his business dealings prior to taking office.
Former US President Donald Trump had a substantial victory in another court, reported CNN.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump in his quest to obtain more legal fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels had previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump, which she subsequently lost.
The court ordered Daniels to pay Trump's lawyers just over $120,000 in legal fees, in addition to the $500,000 she has already been ordered to pay. Although the lawsuit is unrelated to the charges filed against Trump in New York, both cases involve Daniels, who was paid $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has consistently denied the affair.
Daniels initiated the lawsuit against Trump in 2018 after the former president referred to an allegation by Daniels that an unknown man had threatened her in a parking lot to keep quiet about the affair as a "total con job" in a tweet. In October of that year, federal Judge S. James Otero dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that Trump's statement was protected by the First Amendment.
“The Court agrees with Mr. Trump’s argument because the tweet in question constitutes ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement,” Otero wrote at the time.
Otero later ordered Daniels to pay roughly $293,000 in legal fees. Daniels was also ordered to pay another $245,000 in fees after losing another appeal.
Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had asked the appeals court to knock down another award. The court declined her request.
“Clifford’s argument that the fee request is unreasonable and excessive is not well-founded,” the 9th Circuit filing states.
“Trump’s attorneys reasonably spent the requested 183.35 hours preparing a motion to dismiss, a reply to the opposition to the motion, two extension motions, the answering brief, and the fee application,” it added.
Trump's attorney Harmeet Dhillon celebrated the ruling in a tweet Tuesday.
“Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels," Dhillon wrote.
Trump, in his Florida speech, addressed other legal threats still percolating, including an investigation in Georgia into election interference, a DOJ investigation into his handling of classified documents post-presidency and an investigation by the New York attorney general into the Trump Organization.
Trump said, of the case being led by Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis, that she is “doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call, even more perfect than the one I made with the president of Ukraine.”
On the Justice Department investigation, overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Trump said: “This lunatic special prosecutor named Jack Smith – I wonder what it was prior to a change – who others of his ilk say, he’s even worse than they are, is only looking at Trump.”
Trump also criticised a lack of focus on President Joe Biden’s classified documents.
Finally, Trump went on to condemn New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization saying she, “campaigned on ‘I will get Trump.’ I will get him. This was her campaign. Never ran for office. I will get him. Her name is Letitia James,” he said.
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, said he believes "everyone who commits a crime" should be held accountable and that Trump's case is now up to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team.
"If those crimes were relevant enough by the Southern District of New York to hold against me, then certainly it shouldn't matter that it's Donald J. Trump, or a former president or anyone," Cohen told CNN Tuesday.
He assured that Manhattan District Attorney Bragg will provide "a significant amount of documentary evidence that will corroborate" allegations made in Trump's now-unsealed indictment.
Cohen also criticised statements made by the former president on social media.
"When I was the defendant in the case, Donald was very quick, along with his acolytes, to attack me on whatever platform that they had access to at the time," Cohen said. "Michael Cohen's not the defendant, Donald, you are, and so I will continue to speak truth to power. I will continue to provide transparency to the American people so that they understand — to the extent that I can — information that I have."
Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal crimes including tax fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for helping pay off two women who threatened to go public with past alleged affairs with Trump just before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affairs.
Trump went on to group the indictment — stemming from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign — with various other legal and political threats he’s faced, dismissing them all.
He repeated his claim that the prosecution is meant to derail his candidacy.
“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately," he said.
Throughout his remarks, Trump was dismissive of the case presented by prosecutors.
“As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case including RINOs and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime, and that it should never have been brought. Never have been brought. Never brought it,” he said.
Trump criticised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the charges leveled against him Tuesday in New York.
“He knew there was no case. That’s why last week he delayed for a month and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together,” the former president said.
He also directed sharp attacks at Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the hush money case, saying, “I have a Trump-hating judge.”
"Our country is going to hell," he said. “It’s an insult to our country as the world is already laughing at us.”
Flanked by American flags, former President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to cheering supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.
Trump was defiant, referring, among other things, to his two impeachment trials during his presidency and an ongoing probe into alleged attempts to interfere in that state’s 2020 presidential election. He called the New York indictment the latest in an “onslaught of fraudulent investigations.”
“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately,” Trump said.
He also lashed out at the prosecutor and the judge presiding over the New York case — despite being warned hours earlier by the judge to refrain from rhetoric that could cause civil unrest.
Trump waved goodbye as he made his way out of the ballroom thronged by people recording the moment with their smartphones.
The crowd included supporters like failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and longtime ally Roger Stone.
Trump has called Juan Merchan and his family as "a Trump-hating judge, with the Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris" during his speech at Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Merchan presided over Trump's case and told Trump in the court that he must refrain from making "inflammatory" statements that might incite unrest. Judge Merchan did not impose a gag order on Trump.
During his speech in Florida, Trump traded barbs at the special counsel Jack Smith who is leading an investigation into his handling of the classified documents. Trump accused him of being a "flamethrower."
Trump's family members have reportedly entered the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for his much awaited remarks. Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and his daughter Tiffany Trump are present. Trump was "still revising his speech" less than an hour before his scheduled remarks at 8:15 p.m. ET, it was reported.
Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at Mar a Lago and is delivering remarks in Florida following his arraignment in New York City on Tuesday.
Judge Juan Merchan has ruled toward the end of Tuesday's arraignment that Donald Trump will have to attend the pretrial hearings in-person, even if his presence will disrupt New York's life.
Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche had told the judge that there's "incredible expense and effort and security issues" and had asked to wave off his "in person" attendance.
"All of lower Manhattan was shut down today," he said, but the request was denied.
Arraignment is known to be the fourth stage in a case after the arrest, booking, and initial bail. During an arraignment, the person charged appears in front of a judge for the first time in a court and is told what they are being charged with. On Tuesday, a judge told Trump the charges against him and advised him of his right to go to trial. Trump entered a plea of not guilty — as is standard for defendants to do during the arraignment.
A formal accusation that a person has committed a crime is an indictment. Indictment against Trump was sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment. An indictment is read by the prosecutors. When a person is indicted, they are given formal notice in advance, stating that they have committed a crime.
A prosecutor, days before a person is indicted, presents the evidence to an impartial group of citizens called a "grand jury." Witnesses are called to testify, evidence is shown to this grand jury, and an outline of the case is presented to the grand jury members. The grand jury listens to the prosecutor and witnesses and then a vote is conducted in secret on whether they believe that there is enough evidence to charge the person with a crime.
All proceedings and statements made before a grand jury are sealed. On Tuesday Trump's indictment document was made public, as the charges that were previously sealed were read. Trump faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense.
In Trump's case, the grand jury spent weeks investigating the "hush money" that was paid during his 2016 presidential campaign to two women, who previously alleged to have an extramarital encounter with Trump. Trump has denied the allegations. Trump’s former longtime fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to an adult film actor Stephanie Clifford known by her name Stormy Daniels.
Trump is allowed to walk out of the courtroom because the charges against him in indictment document do not require that bail be set in New York.
In 2019, Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
While he has businesses, including Trump Tower in Manhattan, NY, Trump a longtime New Yorker, filed a “declaration of domicile” registering Mar-a-Lago Club, his resort in Palm Beach, as his permanent residence. "I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he had said back then.
It is interesting to note that while Trump and his lawyers negotiated a voluntary surrender, Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, warned that he will "not extradite" Trump after the grand jury in New York City voted to indict him.
"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda."
Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina is denying that he spoke to porn star Stormy Daniels before or held any form of previous communications. The matter is critical as Daniels is the witness in the "hush money" case. Prosecutor Chris Conroy brought court's notice to the fact that lawyer Tacopina may have had “privileged communications" with Daniels.
"First and foremost, I never met Stormy Daniels. I never spoke to Stormy Daniels, and I never reviewed any documents of Stormy Daniels," Tacopina said.
Tacopina, however, admitted that Daniels had once called his office to inquire about hiring him.
Ex US President Donald Trump, after his arraignment on Tuesday, spoke to his supporters. He slammed the indictment levelled against him in New York and called the criminal charges brought against him as "sham."
Trump said that he is “going through a fake investigation."
“As you know we’re going through a fake investigation. That’s what it is. By radical left people that I believe actually have to hate our country. And we’re winning – we had a great day today, actually, because it turned out to be a sham,” Trump reportedly said. "And it’s turning out to be that. And we have others down the line. But we’ve been winning them for eight years now, ever since we came down the golden escalator, as they call it, at Trump Tower," he added.
Trump's private plane has landed at Palm Beach International Airport. He is now returning to his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago to address the supporters.
Trump's legal team has until August 8 to file motions. The prosecutors will respond by September 19. Rulings on the motion will be made in-person on December 4, reports suggest.
For the first time in history, a former US president has appeared in court as a criminal defendant. If you've just joined us, here's what to look for from Tuesday's arraignment of Donald Trump.
Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday. He was indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential election.
He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges in a Manhattan courtroom.
(with agencies input)
A source from the Manhatan court is being reported as telling of the former president's conduct inside the court during arraignment. He was "very somber, no kidding around at all, very quiet and not his usual self," a source with direct knowledge of situation inside was reported saying on Tuesday.
"He really seemed to be affected by what was going on."
Hours after his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty, Trump has posted on his social media website, saying he is en route back to Mar-a-Lago.
"Just lifted off for Palm Beach, Florida," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!"
Trump, who is scheduled to give a speech at 8:15 pm went on to add that he was being charged for a "totally legal" $130,000 payment.
According to court document, Trump from August 2015 to December 2017, orchestrated his “catch and kill” scheme through a series of payments. He then concealed these payments through months of false business entries.
Read the full indictment here and the statement of facts here
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced indictment of 76 year old ex US President on Tuesday during his arraignment. He accused Trump of falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.
Trump and others employed a 'catch and kill' scheme "to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects," the indictment that was unsealed, read.
Ex US leader "went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws."
Trump is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.
Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” said District Attorney Bragg.
“Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct. As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law," he added.
US Vice President Harris has ignored questions about Trump's indictment as the American reporters hounded her while she arrived to deliver introductory remarks at a promotion ceremony for Jacob Middleton, a US space force officer.
Todd Blanche, defence attorney for former President Donald Trump, spoke after Tuesday's arraignment. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
"He's frustrated. He's upset. But I'll tell you what: He's motivated," Blanche said.
There are 34 documents that the court has found falsified, and the former president Donald Trump also "personally signed" the checks to his former fixer and longtime lawyer Michael Cohen for nine months, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday during the arraignment.
“For nine straight months, the defendant held documents in his hand containing this key lie – that he was paying Michael Cohen for legal services performed in 2017," Bragg told the court.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accused the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of "election interfere." Congress will hold him accountable, he added. “Alvin Bragg is attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump, admittedly using federal funds, while at the same time arguing that the peoples’ representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to investigate this farce. Not so. Bragg’s weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress,” McCarthy tweeted.
House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik slammed Trump's arrest as “shameful,” adding it would not help him in his White House bid. “President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls, and just like with the Russia hoax and both sham impeachments, President Trump will defeat the latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States in January 2025,” she said in a statement.