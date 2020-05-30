George Floyd's Death: Donald Trump Says He Spoke To Members Of The Family

As violent protests continue to engulf the American states, the President of the country, Donald Trump, on May 29, reportedly said that he had talked to the family of late George Floyd. Floyd, an African American man died in custody after a policeman knelt on his neck suffocating him to death.

“I spoke to members of the family, terrific people," Trump confirmed speaking at a White House press meet.

Previously, the American leader was lampooned after he dubbed protesters as 'thugs' on social media. In his tweet, he had also warned, “when looting starts, the shooting starts” However, later he came out in the support of peaceful protests and asked people to respect the memory of late George Floyd.

The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Trump also commented on the situation in Minneapolis asserting that the US government could not let the situation in the state descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos. Speaking to reporters, he said that he could understand the hurt and pain adding that Floyd’s family was entitled to justice and people of Minnesota were entitled to live in safety.

Meanwhile, Former US President Barack Obama released a statement on the tragic death of George Floyd and noted the “anguish” that people are feeling across the nation. Starting off the with revealing the conversations he had with his friends over the incident, Obama said that “it’s natural” for people to want to “get back to normal” given the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis. However, the former US President added that millions of Americans being “treated differently” on account of their skin colour is “normal” too.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested. But in a video showing the entire incident, the police officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was previously fired but now he has been arrested and charged with murder on May 29.

