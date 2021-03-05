Donald Trump Might Pick THIS Person As Running Mate If Republicans Nominate Him In 2024

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at running for the presidency in 2024, saying he would "beat" the Democrats for the third time, bringing up the unfounded allegation of "election fraud" and suggesting that he won the 2020 polls. Trump's Sunday appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida was his first public event since he left the White House on January 20.

Read: Trump Tax Returns Case: Biden Administration Proceeds With 'caution' As Asks For More Time

"But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for the third time. Okay? For a third time. True," Trump said at the event as the crowd chanted "USA...USA...USA...USA". However, Trump did not reveal who is going to be his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency again in 2024. Experts suggest that it's not going to be Mike Pence because of his decision to not overrun the results during the joint session of the Congress on January 6.

Read: White House Staff Reveal What Took Place Between Trump's Exit And Biden's Arrival

Ivanka as Trump's VP?

According to the New York Magazine, Trump could very well pick a member of his own family to run alongside him if at all he gets nominated by the Republican party. The New York Magazine suggested that Trump could pick his long-time adviser and eldest daughter Ivanka for the Vice-Presidential candidate in 2024. If Trump does that, it should not come as a surprise move because he had previously said Ivanka would make an impressive first female President of the United States.

Read: Huawei CFO Lawyer Says Trump Comments A 'salvo' In Trade War

Ivanka served as Advisor to the President and the Director of Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship in Trump's White House. Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner was Trump's Middle-east adviser and helped the President broker several deals between the Arab countries and Israel. But, experts suggest that even if Trump gets nominated he is unlikely to disclose his running mate until 2023.

Read: FBI Director Debunks Conspiracy Theory, Says Capitol Rioters Not 'fake Trump Protesters'

