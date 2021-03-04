White House Staff Reveal What Took Place Between Trump's Exit And Biden's Arrival

Former US President Donald Trump was said to be one of the most interesting US politicians to ever reside in the White House. However, little is known about his four years at the presidential place, except for some of those things already out in the media. Recently, The New Yorker did a story revealing the final hours of Donald Trump at the White House, before Joe Biden took charge on January 20. The report describes Trump and Biden as "night and day", poles apart in what they do or say.

According to the report, Trump and the former First Lady Melania called in all the staff members in a room to say their final goodbyes, while the Bidens spread them out across a floor as soon as they arrived and met each one of them personally. One of the staff members is quoted as saying in the report that they were flattered when President Biden and First Lady Jill decided to meet the staff soon after reaching the White House because usually they are introduced after a couple of days.

Final hours

The White House staff literally had just hours for the final transition, from the time when former President Donald Trump left and the incoming Chief Joe Biden arrived. Trump reportedly left the White House with his wife and youngest son at 8:00 am on the inauguration day, hours later President Biden arrived. After Trump was handed the American flag that was flying above the White House for four years, a long-standing tradition, that was the moment when the staff members knew they had to get back to work as quickly as possible before the new guests arrived.

The White House staff had to replace old furniture with new ones, refill stationaries, place new decorative items, etc and all they had was just hours. The staff members also faced a roadblock when Chief Usher Timothy Harleth was asked to leave hours before the Bidens arrived. Harleth was informed by one of the Trump administration's last remaining officials to leave as the new administration wants their own person to take up the position. Harleth was brought in by Trump in 2017 as room manager.

But Harleth's removal in the final hours before Biden arrived meant the staff members had to manage all the rooms on their own. The staff members did what was expected of them as they made all the rooms look like "high-end" hotel rooms to welcome the First Family, filled the kitchen with their favourite food, replaced old decorative pieces and furniture, among other things.

