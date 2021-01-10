Donald Trump Might Target Twitter, Other Tech Giants In His Last Days At Office: Report

US President Donald Trump would likely target Twitter and other social media platforms during his final days in the office to divert the attention from the brutal Capitol siege that jolted America earlier this week. Speaking to CNN, a Trump adviser said that the incumbent President was "outraged" over the permanent suspension of his account. On January 8, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account @realdonaldtrump citing his role in the “failed coup”.

In the aftermath, Trump aides have advised him to use this opportunity to rekindle arguments of anti-conservative bias on social media and to frame the ban as an attack on his supporters. One of the aides, as quoted by ANI asserted that the ban was not just about Trump but “literally” about his 75 million supporters. Previously, the Republicans had accused Twitter of conspiring with the Democrats after it blocked a New York Times article on Hunter Biden.

Banned from Instgram, YouTube

Earlier Trump was banned by Instagram, YouTube and Twitch after his followers attempted a siege of the Capitol Complex in Washington DC. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

Trump and his Republican allies have long accused social media companies of bias against conservatives, often making false allegations that social media platforms secretly "shadow ban" prominent Republicans. However, as of now, there's no evidence that the social media giants are biased against conservative news, posts or other material, or that they favour one side of political debate over another, researchers have found

