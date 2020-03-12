India Records First Novel Coronavirus Death As Deceased Kalaburagi Man Tests Positive

On Thursday, laboratory reports confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away on Tuesday night had contracted the novel coronavirus. This marks India’s first COVID-19 death since the outbreak of the pandemic. As per the protocol, contact tracing, isolation, and other measures are being carried out. According to the Karnataka Health Department, the Telangana government has been informed about this as he was admitted to a hospital there. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu also confirmed this development.

The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 12, 2020

Admitted in hospital on March 5

Earlier, the Karnataka Health Department revealed that the man returned from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad on February 29. Initially, he was admitted to the outpatient department of a private hospital in Kalaburagi on March 5. After 4 days, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. However, the hospital informed the patient’s family to shift him back to Kalaburagi and he, unfortunately, passed away in the ambulance on the way to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

