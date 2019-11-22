Donald Trump Takes Credit For Opening A New Texas Apple Plant That Was 'open' Since 2013

United States President Donald Trump took a tour of a manufacturing plant with Apple chief executive Tim Cook. The President visited the plant and said 'today I opened a major apple manufacturing plant'. The President toured a facility run by an independent company called Flex Ltd. that assembles Apple’s expensive Mac Pro computers. However, according to reports, the plant is open since 2013. Apple has reportedly not built any new plants in the US after Trump's election in 2016.

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

'I want to see Apple building plants in the United States'

During the tour, Trump suggested that his efforts to convince companies to relocate their manufacturing facilities back to the U.S. and in particular, his relationship with Cook over the past few years had paid off. “Anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple, that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States. And that’s what’s happening," said President Trump.

5,000 jobs made available

Apple recently released its previously announced $1 billion campus in Austin that will house 5,000 white-collar employees beginning in 2022. "With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home,” Cook said.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple announced the start of construction on its new campus in Austin, Texas. Apple’s growth in Austin is part of the company’s nationwide expansion. Apple also launched the s Community Education Initiative in Austin, partnering with Austin Community College, Austin area public schools and other community partners to bring Swift coding into the classroom. According to sources, Apple and its manufacturing partners invested over $200 million in the Mac Pro facility in Austin.

