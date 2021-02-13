Donald Trump Refused To Call Off Rioters During Capitol Attack: Report

In a phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, while the US Capitol was being attacked, then-President Donald Trump said that his supporters who caused a riot cared more about the results of general elections than McCarthy did, reported CNN. In the telephonic conversation, McCarthy reportedly insisted that the rioters were supporters of the Republican President and pleaded him to call them off. However, Trump told him, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are”, according to the lawmakers who were briefed on the call later on by House Republican leader.

The details of Trump-McCarthy phonecall were described to the media outlet by multiple Republicans who were briefed on it providing a clearer insight into former US President’s state of mind while the rioters breached one of the most secure buildings of the United States. As per the report, Trump’s call to House Republican leader set off what his party’s lawmakers described as a shouting match between both men.

Last month, as pro-Trump protesters were trying to break into McCarthy’s office, the Republican lawmaker told the media outlet that McCarthy asked Trump, “Who the f*** do you think you are talking to?”. The existence of the Trump-McCarthy calls and some of its details were first reported by Punchbowl News and discussed publicly by McCarthy. CNN reported that the Republican members of Congress said that the discussion between both men revealed that the former US President had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were urging Trump to intervene.

"He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them," the media outlet quoted a Republican member of Congress said. "On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does."

Trump defence lawyers say impeachment charge is a 'lie'

Former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment charge of ‘incitement to insurrection’, according to defence lawyers, is a “monstrous lie”. As Trump’s second historic impeachment trial is ongoing, his defence lawyers presented evidence in front of the US Senate to prove former President’s innocence. Lawyer Michael van der Veen called the entire impeachment proceedings against Trump a “politically motivated witch hunt" by the Democrats.

Donald Trump is accused of causing the riots in the US Capitol on January 6 that left at least five people dead. However, he denies the charge. Even though Democrats went ahead with impeaching Trump and starting a trial for the first time in US history against a former President, most Republicans have again indicated that they will not vote to convict him. The defence team reportedly took less than four hours of its total 16 hours, trying to move the impeachment trial faster. After them, Senators who are now acting as jurors were given four hours to ask questions to both the sides.

