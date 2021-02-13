'He Has Let Us Down': Nikki Haley Says Donald Trump Can't Run For President Again

Launching a scathing attack on Donald Trump and his allies, America’s former envoy to the UN and his longtime loyalist Nikki Haley said that the 74-year-old cannot run for the presidency ever again and that Republicans were wrong in supporting his campaign to turn election results. Speaking to Politico Magazine on February 12, Halley stressed that she was “deeply disturbed” by everything that happened to Trump following his electoral loss. Condemning the Capitol Breach, she further revealed that she had not spoken to Trump after January 6.

Along with Trump, Haley is also on Senate trial for the insurrection of the mob that attacked the US Capitol complex that killed five and injured many. The former governor of North Carolina also dismissed rumours that Trump was planning to run for the office to avenge his defeat and impeachment. In fact, Haley revealed that she herself was eyeing for the Presidential seat in 2024.

Haley also criticized the Republican Party for supporting Trump's campaign to reverse the election. She admitted that there was an immediate need to “admit that Trump had let everyone down”. She said that Trump went down a path, he shouldn’t have and th Republicans blindly followed him when “we shouldn’t have listened to him”

Read: Biden Administration Asks Federal Court To Pause Move To Ban TikTok

Read: Hillary Clinton Says Trump Would Only Be Acquitted If Jury Includes His Co-conspirators

Clinton calls for Trump's conviction

Earlier this week, top Democrat, Hillary Clinton suggested that an acquittal in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial would only come if the jury includes his “co-conspirators.” Taking to Twitter, the former US State Secretary said that if the Senate fails to convict the former president it would not be because of “facts” or a “competent defence” but because of sordid favours from the jury. Democrats have blatantly called for Trump’s conviction stating that there should not be any “January exception” for presidents to flout laws.

Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi have also opined that if convicted, Trump would be barred from taking any public office in future, which would be an apt “punishment” for somebody who tried to hold on to power by unconstitutional means. Lastly, they have also opposed the “January exception” stating that there should be no exception for presidents who commit impeachable offences just before they leave the office.

Read: 'They're Going To Eat Our Lunch': Biden Warns Against China's Expanding Infrastructure

Read: Hillary Clinton Says Trump Would Only Be Acquitted If Jury Includes His Co-conspirators