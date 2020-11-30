Donald Trump Reiterates His Fraud Claim, Says '2020 Election Was Least Secure Ever'

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on November 29 repeated his claims and said that the November 3 presidential elections were probably the least secure American polls ever. While taking to Twitter, Trump said the 2020 election were “poorly rated”. Ever since the November 3 election, Trump has been mounting legal challenges to the projected winner Joe Biden. He has continued to make baseless claims harming the integrity of the democratic process.

In a series of tweets, Trump said, “Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!”

Biden did poorly in big cities (Politico), except those of Detroit (more votes than people!), Philadelphia, Atlanta and Milwaukee, which he had to win. Not surprisingly, they are all located in the most important swing states, and are long known for being politically corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

READ: Trump 'ashamed' To Have Endorsed Georgia Governor

The 1,126,940 votes were created out of thin air. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, perhaps more than anyone will ever know. The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED. All other swing states also. The world is watching! https://t.co/zmnk34Ny23 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

READ: Completed Wisconsin Recount Confirms Biden's Win Over Trump

Trump says ‘nobody can believe what they’re seeing’

Earlier, the US President had also told Fox News that the entire world is watching over what is happening in the US and further added that nobody can believe what they’re seeing. He said that there are leaders of countries that are calling him and saying that this year’s election is the “most messed-up election” they have ever seen. Trump added that his team has affidavits from several people talking about what went on with the machine.

He told the media outlet, “They had glitches. You know what a glitch is. A glitch is supposed to be when a machine breaks down. Well, no, we had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden's account”.

He added, “And these are glitches. So, they're not glitches. They're theft. They're fraud, absolute fraud. And there were many of them, but, obviously, most of them tremendous amounts, got by without us catching”.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorneys have challenged the results, alleging, that the “indefinitely confined” voters had cast absentee ballots without the IDs. Further, they alleged that because the certification envelope depicted two inks, it suggests fraud and indicates foul as the poll workers may have completed identification themselves. Those ballots were recounted by the election officials as 'exhibits' with a prior request made by the Trump campaign. Thus far, Trump's legal gambit has overturned in the state of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: Trump Returns To White House From Camp David

READ: Pennsylvania Lawmaker Gets A Positive Test At Trump Meeting: Sources

