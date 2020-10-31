Last Updated:

Donald Trump Says Election 'should End' On November 3, Not Weeks Later

US President Donald Trump on October 30 said that election should end on November 3 and not weeks later

Donald Trump says election 'should end' on November 3, not weeks later

US President Donald Trump on October 30 said that the 'election should end on November 3 and not weeks later'. With merely three days left for the presidential elections, both Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden are pulling all stops to woo voters, a considerable proportion of whom have already voted. Taking to Twitter, he also asserted that this election was the “most important” one in everyone's life.

In a subsequent tweet, the Republican leader urged people to “get out and vote”, and wrote that the  Americans had not '' come this far” to surrender the country back the “Washington Swamp.” Continuing further, he added that people “must drain the swamp" once and for all.

People are disproving of Trump: Poll

This comes as an election poll claimed that voters were increasingly disapproving of Trump, a revelation that directly attacks the American president's confidence. The poll suggested that around 60 per cent of the US citizens have disapproved of President Donald Trump holding rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to USA Today-Suffolk University poll, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has an eight-point lead over Trump. In addition to that, around 64 per cent of US citizens have also lauded Biden’s decision to not hold large events. 

While the COVID-19 panic tightened its grip on the US, Trump deviated from tough questions on the public health crisis management and even tried to change the topic, seizing on violence in Philadelphia after another police shooting to blame Democrats for looting. While the scientists and new data showed a nationwide explosion in virus caseload, Trump has maintained that it would go away "magically". 

