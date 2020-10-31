Donald Trump says election 'should end' on November 3, not weeks later

US President Donald Trump on October 30 said that the 'election should end on November 3 and not weeks later'. With merely three days left for the presidential elections, both Trump and his electoral opponent Joe Biden are pulling all stops to woo voters, a considerable proportion of whom have already voted. Taking to Twitter, he also asserted that this election was the “most important” one in everyone's life.

The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the Republican leader urged people to “get out and vote”, and wrote that the Americans had not '' come this far” to surrender the country back the “Washington Swamp.” Continuing further, he added that people “must drain the swamp" once and for all.

We did not come this far, and fight this hard, only to surrender our Country back to the Washington Swamp—So get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors & GET OUT & VOTE! On November 3rd we must finish the job and Drain the Swamp once and for all.pic.twitter.com/1HSPRkWMTg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

People are disproving of Trump: Poll

This comes as an election poll claimed that voters were increasingly disapproving of Trump, a revelation that directly attacks the American president's confidence. The poll suggested that around 60 per cent of the US citizens have disapproved of President Donald Trump holding rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to USA Today-Suffolk University poll, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has an eight-point lead over Trump. In addition to that, around 64 per cent of US citizens have also lauded Biden’s decision to not hold large events.

While the COVID-19 panic tightened its grip on the US, Trump deviated from tough questions on the public health crisis management and even tried to change the topic, seizing on violence in Philadelphia after another police shooting to blame Democrats for looting. While the scientists and new data showed a nationwide explosion in virus caseload, Trump has maintained that it would go away "magically".

