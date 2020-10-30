Lil Wayne Meets Donald Trump, Assures Fans US President Can 'get Things Done'

American rapper Lil Wayne is considered one of the most popular rappers of all time. He is also a songwriter, producer and actor. He is one of the most forthcoming hip hop artists. Recently, the rapper met US President Donald Trump and uploaded a picture with the same on Twitter. Read ahead to know Lil Wayne has to say about Donald Trump.

Lil Wayne on Donald Trump

Rapper Lil Wayne met Donald Trump and uploaded a picture of him standing next to him on Twitter. Both were posing with their thumbs up at the camera cheerfully. In the caption, Lil Wayne lauded President Donald Trump for the criminal reform and the platinum plan that will give the community the real ownership.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The Platinum plan referred by Lil Wayne is a $500 billion package that the Trump administration has proposed for the Black community. It intends at creating jobs and opportunities for the people for the Black community. It also intends to raise capital for the community.

According to a report by ABC News, the meeting between the two took place at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. Trump had amassed huge respect from the hip hop community as a business magnate. But as he entered politics, he was allegedly rejected by the hip hop community.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, initially, Lil Wayns and 50 Cent had shown their support to President Donald Trump for his tax Policy. But 50 Cent has withdrawn his support. He also cleared the air by saying that he does not support anybody this year.

Lil Wayne’s Twitter saw a huge backlash from fans and people. Some have even called him an 'idiot' for supporting Trump. One user has also commented that Lil Wayne is supporting Trump because of a reduction in taxes and that he does not care about anyone else but him.

What have I ...what have I....what have I done to deserve this? — Fire Him (@questlove) October 29, 2020

He’s just doing this because of the taxes. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself obviously. — Debby (@Br8ks4ass) October 30, 2020

You sold your soul — David Davis (@Mr_David_Davis) October 30, 2020

Jesus please go educate yourself and go listen to the roots on Spotify or somewhere — Ron Byrne (@RonByrne2) October 30, 2020

Many Hollywood celebrities are asking their fans to exercise their right to vote. Majority of them are openly voicing their support for Joe Biden of Democratic Party who is standing as a candidate for US Presidential Elections this year. These celebrities are taking to their social media to update their fans and followers about the elections.

