Trump Says He 'tested Positive Toward Negative' For COVID-19 While Leaving For Michigan

US President Donald Trump made a confusing remark in front of the reporters while leaving White House for Michigan on Thursday, May 21 and said that he 'tested positively toward negative' for coronavirus.

According to international media reports, in a bid to reinstate that he has not contracted the fatal virus that has now infected over five million people across the globe, Trump said, ‘I tested very positively in another sense. I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative.’

Amid the global health crisis, there have been multiple positive cases of COVID-19 infection among the officials working for the White House, including one of the personal valets for Trump. While most senior US officials who were in ‘potential contact’ with the COVID-19 positive cases chose to isolate themselves for at least a week, the US President has opted out of it.

Trump has not only been criticised previously for not wearing a mask unlike his aides, but the US President has faced severe backlash over pushing the country for reopening and touting unproven drugs for coronavirus. His testing ‘positive toward negative’ for coronavirus is the latest in line of Trump's confusing statements.

Trump admits taking hydroxychloroquine

In another instance of rambling in front of the press, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19 on May 18 and said that he has been taking the drug for over a week to prevent himself from contracting coronavirus infection.

During a White House roundtable event, Trump said, “I happen to be taking it” and then added that many other people in the US are consuming the medicine as protection from COVID-19. This comes even though studies have revealed that the hydroxychloroquine is causing more deaths in the coronavirus infected people.

He added, “I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah. Couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. Cause I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

Image Source: AP