Donald Trump Says He’s Decided On 2024 US Presidential Run, Waiting To Make Announcement

Former US president Donald Trump recently stated that he has made up his mind about running for president again in 2024 US presidential election. During an interview with New York Magazine, he said that only question in his mind was when to announce his decision, adding that "it is just a matter of time". This comes as no surprise as he had earlier hinted at running for the 2024 term despite double impeachment and ongoing Capitol Hill hearings.

"I just think that there are certain assets to before...Let people know. I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register. Most of these people. And I think that you would actually have a backlash against them if they ran. People want me to run," Trump told Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine.

Trump went on to say that he was confident about his victory in the potential US presidential polls. "Look, I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I will win." When asked why he did not choose a significant American holiday on July 4 to announce his campaign, he explained, "People are not around on the Fourth of July. It's not a great time to do an announcement..." Trump also rebuffed rumours claiming that he had previously intended to declare his campaign on July 4. "I never said I was going to. That was just fake news. Someday said j was going to but I don't think it was any of our people," the former US President clarified.

Previously, in May, Trump reiterated that he wished to contest the 2024 US presidential election. Addressing a crowd of supporters in Florida as part of his "American Freedom Tour " the ex-US President attested that his successor, incumbent US President Joe Biden, would most definitely lose the coming leadership polls, ensuring the return of Republicans to the White House. "With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country, and most importantly 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House," Trump said, as quoted by Insider.

First former wife of Trump passes away in New York

Trump's teasing of the 2024 elections comes at a time when his first wife Ivana Trump passed away on Thursday. Ivana, 73, died in her New York apartment days ahead of her getaway to St. Tropez. Donald Trump expressed his condolences through a post on his Truth Social app. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

(Image: AP)