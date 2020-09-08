Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Supported China's Entry In 'most Disastrous Trade Deals'

US President Donald Trump launched an attack on rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming elections and said on September 7 that the former US Vice President had backed the entry of China into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) along with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump then added that both deals were the “most disastrous trade” agreements in history. Reiterating of what would happen to the United States chooses Biden to be the next President, Trump said that “if Biden wins, China will own” the country. He also slammed China for “not playing by the rules”.

"Biden supported NAFTA and he supported China's entry into the World Trade Organisation--the two most disastrous deals in history. We are looking at the World Trade Organisation, they have been very nice to us and they are talking to us differently than they do because if they don't shape up, we will ship out," Trump said.

"The reason why the World Trade Organisation is so bad is that China didn't play by the rules. We did but their rules were easier considering that they were a developing nation. They had such a lower standard," he added. "If Biden wins, China will own this country. Under my administration, we will make America a manufacturing superpower of the world and will end our reliance on China. Whether it is decoupling or putting in massive tariffs, we are going to end our reliance on China," Trump said further.

Read - Trump Asks Reporter To 'remove Face Mask' As It 'muffled' Question, Watch His Response

Read - Trump Says Kamala Harris Will Never Be President, Slams 'rhetoric' Against COVID Vaccine

Trump mocked the way Biden wears mask

Last week, Trump mocked rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden on September 3 over his way of wearing a mask amid the COVID-19. Addressing his supporters in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said asked if anybody has seen a man “who likes masks as much as him”. Further, the Republican US President added that “if I were psychiatrist, I’d say” Joe Biden has got some “big issues”. He then goes on to state that mask coverings are essential amid the global health crisis and asked the US citizens to be particularly cautious over the upcoming holiday weekend.

While talking about Biden, Trump said, “Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?... He has it hanging down. Because it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I’d say: 'This guy’s got some big issues. Hanging down. Hanging down.’”

Read - Biden Hits Out At Trump Over Virus And Economy

Read - Trump Open To Inquiry Into DeJoy And Campaign Contributions

(With ANI inputs)

