Donald Trump Says 'nobody Has Done More For Christianity' Than Him; Slams Democrats

The former United States President Donald Trump has said that “nobody has done more” for Christianity than him when he was in the White House. In the latest outlandish remark after he has already indicated a potential presidential challenge in 2024, Trump said he did the most for the religion in a bid to emphasise what he has done for the ‘Evangelical’ Christians and how he has always prioritised their interests. Notably, Evangelical Christians have been the crucial support base for the former US President ever since he announced his presidential bid in 2016.

To further cement his position as a staunch supporter of his religion, during a phone interview with The Victoria Channel for ‘Flashpoint,’ the former US President was provided with an opportunity to share a message with his religious supporters. When the host asked the 75-year-old about why these supporters must remain “engaged with him?,” Trump stated that “nobody has done more for Christianity” than him.

“Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals or for religion itself than I have," Trump said. He also referenced “getting rid of the Johnson Amendment” which according to him, was a “very bad thing.”

The Johnson Amendment is a provision to the US tax code that restricts non-profit organisations from endorsing or opposing political candidates. If they do, the organisations risk losing their tax-exempt status. Back in 2017, Donald Trump had signed an executive order to ease the regulations and argued that it restricted the free speech rights of the church. Business Insider reported that some experts think that the move was ‘mostly symbolic.’

Democrats have done ‘destructive’ things: Trump

Further, in the interview on FlashPoint, the former US President claimed that his successor Joe Biden and the Democrats had done “destructive” things to religion. His remarks regarding Democrats came after Trump mentioned the ‘Mexico City policy' that blocks the federal funding for foreign Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that make referrals for abortion or discuss the matter as an option. This policy was reportedly first introduced in 1973 with Democrats rescinding it and rivals Republicans, reinstating it.

"I said that Biden was going to be bad, he's turned out to be far worse than anybody ever thought. You talk about abortion, you talk about all of the subjects," Trump said.

He added, "He's terrible on these subjects, and he lied. And just like they cheated on the election, the election was rigged, just like that happened they also cheated very much on what they really think of organised religion and religion and frankly Christianity."

IMAGE: AP