Donald Trump Says Over 200 Arrested So Far In Connection With Protests

US President Donald Trump on August 31 informed that over 200 arrests have been made so far in various cities across the country in connection to the ongoing protests. Trump, who has slammed the demonstrations as "left-wing political violence", said that federal law enforcement is working with state and local authorities to comb through hours of video and track down "rioters, looters, and arsonists".

"We’ve just come up with a report that we’ve arrested a large number of people. It’s over 200. And you’ll be hearing about that, but they’ve been arrested in various cities throughout the United States. We’re doing it very low key, but we’re trying to help cities. They are, in all cases, Democrat-run, but we’re doing the best we can to help them without really much of a consent," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Monday.

This comes as Trump is preparing for his re-election in the upcoming November poll as he will fight the former vice-president Joe Biden for the highest seat in the country.

US protests

Protests in Kenosha and across the United States had erupted after the killing of an African-American man Jacob Blake by a Caucasian police officer. The protests are still continuing as demonstrators are demanding an end in racial violence and police brutality.

In several US states, protests had been ongoing since the killing of another Black man George Floyd by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin. Floyd was killed by Chauvin on May 25 as the officer pinned him down to the ground with a knee on his neck and remained in the position for about 8 minutes. A video of the incident went viral in which Floyd was heard pleading to the officer to let him go as he was not able to breathe.

