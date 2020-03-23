Donald Trump Says Shinzo Abe Will Make 'proper Decision' On Tokyo Olympics

While the deadly coronavirus outbreak has surrounded this year’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 with uncertainties, United States President Donald Trump has showcased his confidence in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and called him a “great friend”. Trump even applauded Abe for deciding a “magnificent” job in deciding the venue for the Olympics and assured that he will make a “proper decision”. As most authorities have called for postponing the Olympics, even the US President had suggested that it should be delayed to next year while keeping in mind the crisis caused by the pandemic that has taken at least 14,500 lives worldwide.

We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attending the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Earlier, Trump had suggested an 'idea' that Tokyo Olympics 2020 should be postponed for a year. While expressing his opinions on the arrangement of the event, the US President said that the event, which is scheduled to begin on July 24, should be delayed because he would “like that better than having empty stadiums all over the place”. However, according to reports, the US President has also said that he does not plan on making the recommendation to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The US President said, “It is very possible for the Olympics maybe, I just can not see having no people there, in other words, not allowing people. Maybe and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”

Thousands flock to see Olympic flame

Meanwhile, just recently, while the world leaders are advising to practice social distancing to stem the spread of deadly coronavirus, thousands of people defied the fears of COVID-19 and assembled in queues for hours to see the Tokyo Olympic flame in northern Japan. In contrast to the official line from the Japanese government and the IOC, two sources familiar with the talks have told an international news agency that options of postponing the games which are scheduled to begin on April 24 are now being drawn up. The unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus has disrupted thousands of lives around the world and has also resulted in either cancellation or delay of numerous sports events.

However, Japan has been resisting all requests and has said that the games will proceed as planned. The top government spokesperson reportedly said that Tokyo was not preparing for postponement of the event. After the lighting ceremony, the flame had arrived in Japan on March 20 and on March 21, at least 50,000 people queued to watch its display at Sendai station in Miyagi. According to international media reports, some had to stay in the 500-metre line for several hours.

