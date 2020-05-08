Donald Trump Says Some White House Staffers Wearing Masks After Valet Tested Positive

US President Donald Trump said that some of the White House staffers have started wearing masks after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus. In an interview with an international channel, the US President was asked whether people who serve him food would now cover their faces after the recent coronavirus case to which Trump replied that such staff had already started wearing face masks.

Earlier on May 7, Trump had said he will be tested daily for coronavirus infection after a naval officer who serves as one of the members of his personal valets tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with the governor of Texas, Trump said that he will now be tested daily, moving on from his previous routine of weekly tests. Trump also told reporters that he was not in direct contact with the US Navy officer who tested positive.

Both President Trump and vice-president Mike Pence have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the White House. According to media reports, the daily testing would also apply to the vice-president Mike Pence and certain high-level White House officials. While announcing the news of Trump's personal valet testing positive for coronavirus, White House said that the President remains in good health.

US worst-hit

According to the latest report, over 3.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 271,000 deaths, overwhelming health care facilities across the globe. The United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 60 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

The numbers get more sombre for the US as it has reported nearly 1.3 million cases, almost one-third of the worldwide cases, and more than 72,000 deaths due to the infectious disease. Within the United States, New York has reported over one-fourth of the nationwide coronavirus cases and almost one-tenth of the worldwide cases.

(Image: AP)