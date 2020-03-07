Donald Trump Says Taliban Could 'possibly' Seize Power In Afghanistan After US Leaves

US President Donald Trump on March 6 said that the Taliban could “possibly” overrun the US-backed Afghanistan government after foreign troops withdraw from country as a part of the deal signed last week. As per the Afghan peace deal, the US committed to withdrawing all of its military forces from Afghanistan within 14 months.

"It possibly will"

On Friday, while speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said that countries have to take care of themselves. "You can only hold someone's hand for so long," he added. When asked if the Taliban could eventually seize power from the Afghan government, the President said that “it is not supposed to happen that way but it possibly will.”

Talking about military withdrawal, Trump said that the US forces could not be there for 20 more years. He added that they have already been there for 20 years protecting the country. He went on to say that eventually, Afghans will have to protect themselves.

The statement came as the Taliban launched an offensive on March 3 killing 20 Afghan army and police officials in a string of overnight attacks. Following which, the US in retaliation March 4 launched an airstrike on the Taliban's fighters in Helmand, international media reported citing US officials.

Commenting on the Afghanistan government, Trump said that he didn’t know if they had the ability to defend itself from Taliban fighters after the US troops pull out. Talking to reporters, he asserted that he could not answer a question on Afghanistan government’s capability before saying that they will have to see what happens in the future. As per international media reports, US is now seeking UN Security Council backing for the ambitious peace deal it signed with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war.

