Donald Trump Says Toughest Country To Deal With Was US; 'Now We're The Laughingstock'

Former US President Donald Trump is once again creating headlines for his latest remark on US President Joe Biden. During his address in the "Save America" rally, Trump said the toughest country he dealt with during his term in office was the United States and criticised the Biden administration for failing to deal with immigration of illegal refugees and foreign policy regarding Russia and China. He also mentioned that he didn't face the "lack of respect" problem from other states.

According to a report published by Sputnik, Trump said, "This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because the people are hungry for the truth: they want their country back." "I want their country back between the open borders and the bad elections. We were always thought of as a beautiful country that had fair elections, and now we're (the) laughingstock all over the world for many reasons," Trump added.

'Lack of respect' from other countries was never an issue, says Trump

The former US President mentioned that during his rule, he never faced a "lack of respect" from other countries and had no issues with Russia, Ukraine, Taiwan, or China during his term in office. "Putin is not only threatening Ukraine, but now he is threatening to go into Cuba and Venezuela. That's a lack of respect, and we never had that problem, did we? There was no problem with Putin and Ukraine."

"There was no problem with President Xi in Taiwan. China, Russia, and Iran are engaging in aggression and provocations that they never would have dared do just one year ago. They would never have done any of this," Trump claimed, adding "They're toying with us."

During his address, he also mentioned that Russia is allegedly planning to invade Cuba and Venezuela. He stressed Moscow's statement regarding the possibility of deploying military infrastructure abroad. Recently, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RTVI that he would not make any comment on the possibility of Russian military infrastructure being deployed to Cuba or Venezuela, Sputnik reported.

2024 US Presidential Elections will be more important: Trump

While addressing the rally, Trump indicated a possible re-election bid by 2024 and said he would take back the White House in the next Presidential election.

"I do believe that 2024 will be even more important, but this is the year we are going to take back the House, we are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America. This is so important," the former US President said.

(Image: AP)