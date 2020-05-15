Donald Trump Says White House Will Make Announcement Related To WHO Next Week

US President Donald Trump on May 15 said that White House is likely to make an announcement related to the World Health Organisation (WHO) next week. Speaking to International media reporters, the US leader said that they would be making the announcement “shortly soon. Probably next week.” This comes as Trump has repeatedly accused WHO of conspiring with China to cover up the extent of coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Trump had blocked the Geneva-based organisation's funding accusing it of concealing information about the COVID-19 pandemic. The US leader had also called for a review saying that the review would also cover the WHO's role in severely mismanaging the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the pandemic has spiralled to infect over 4,549,388 and kill 304,001 across the world.

Trump accused China

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to put a complete end to US-China ties over the latter's alleged reluctance in sharing full information regarding COVID-19. Trump was speaking to international media reporters when he said that cutting off ties with China would save them $500 billion reiterating his earlier accusation that the Communist state is 'ripping off' the United States in trade deficits. When asked if he has spoken to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about it, Trump said, "I have a very good relationship, but right now I don't want to speak to him."

COVID-19 Crisis in US

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with over 1.4 million cases of infections, as per figures on the Worldometer website. As Trump is keen on reopening the US' economy and get businesses going as usual, he is also facing a lot of criticism over his administration's handling of the outbreak. As per reports, a 'Trump death clock' was put up on the Times Square building recently, the creator of which said that it shows the number of lives that could have been saved if the president acted early.

