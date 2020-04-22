Donald Trump, Scott Morrison Discuss Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on April 22 over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on April 22 over the deadly coronavirus outbreak and they “also talked about WHO”. Trump and Morrison also exchanged views about the economic impacts of the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus and the need to re-open the businesses. Mounting more international pressure on the Chinese government over its response to the coronavirus in the preliminary stage of the pandemic, the Australian PM also discussed the need for transparency with US President and the need to enhance the global institutions like World Health Organisation. Morrison also called the US and Australia as "best mates".

Australia urges transparency over COVID-19

After Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for all countries to come together and be transparent over their response to the global health crisis, Morrison had also exchanged thoughts on the role of WHO with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. Similar to the United States, which has even stopped funding the United Nations health agency, Morrison has also turned critical to the organisation over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, Australian PM had also voiced his concerns with China re-oping its “wet markets” which is believed to be the origin of the fatal pathogen. 

