Donald Trump, Scott Morrison Discuss Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on April 22 over the deadly coronavirus outbreak and they “also talked about WHO”. Trump and Morrison also exchanged views about the economic impacts of the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus and the need to re-open the businesses. Mounting more international pressure on the Chinese government over its response to the coronavirus in the preliminary stage of the pandemic, the Australian PM also discussed the need for transparency with US President and the need to enhance the global institutions like World Health Organisation. Morrison also called the US and Australia as "best mates".

Just got off the phone with US President @realDonaldTrump. We had a very constructive discussion on our health responses to #COVID19 and the need to get our market-led and business centres economies up and running again. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2020

We also talked about the @WHO & working together to improve the transparency & effectiveness of international responses to pandemics.



Australia & the US are the best of mates & we’ll continue to align our efforts as we work towards the recovery on the other side of this virus. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2020

Australia urges transparency over COVID-19

After Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for all countries to come together and be transparent over their response to the global health crisis, Morrison had also exchanged thoughts on the role of WHO with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. Similar to the United States, which has even stopped funding the United Nations health agency, Morrison has also turned critical to the organisation over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, Australian PM had also voiced his concerns with China re-oping its “wet markets” which is believed to be the origin of the fatal pathogen.

An independent review of #COVID19 will need countries to come to the table with a willingness to be transparent, says Foreign Minister @MarisePayne pic.twitter.com/FuFbs5g6iT — DFAT🇦🇺 (@dfat) April 19, 2020

