Kangaroo Hopping In Middle Of Empty Australian Street Leaves Netizens Amazed

A kangaroo was spotted hopping around on empty roads of Australia's Adelaide city as people are confined behind the walls of their homes amid lockdown.

Animals are reclaiming places across the globe that human beings had acquired from them hundreds of years ago. Australia is no different, where recently, a kangaroo was spotted hopping around on empty roads of the country as people are confined behind the walls of their homes. The video was shared by South Australia police who shared it with a hilarious caption calling it a suspect in a grey fur coat. According to the post, the kangaroo was spotted on the roads of Adelaide and was heading into the West Parklands. 

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of South Australia police on April 19 and it has since garnered more than 32,000 views on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens were left amazed by the short clip as some of them had never seen a kangaroo hopping in the middle of a city street. Others were flooding the timeline with jokes and memes, taking advantage of the free time amid the lockdown. 

Netizens react

