Kangaroo Hopping In Middle Of Empty Australian Street Leaves Netizens Amazed

Animals are reclaiming places across the globe that human beings had acquired from them hundreds of years ago. Australia is no different, where recently, a kangaroo was spotted hopping around on empty roads of the country as people are confined behind the walls of their homes. The video was shared by South Australia police who shared it with a hilarious caption calling it a suspect in a grey fur coat. According to the post, the kangaroo was spotted on the roads of Adelaide and was heading into the West Parklands.

Read: 'Ocean Olympics': Video Of Dolphins Performing Acrobatics Breaks Internet

Protective Security Officers tracked a suspect wearing a grey fur coat hopping through the heart of the #adelaide CBD this morning. He was last seen on foot heading into the West Parklands 🦘🚔👮#animaltakeover #whatsthatskip #kangaroo #cityslicker pic.twitter.com/JPyVXIYQRw — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) April 19, 2020

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Rescued From Well Using Ladder And Rope

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of South Australia police on April 19 and it has since garnered more than 32,000 views on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens were left amazed by the short clip as some of them had never seen a kangaroo hopping in the middle of a city street. Others were flooding the timeline with jokes and memes, taking advantage of the free time amid the lockdown.

Netizens react

So we do have kanagaroos hopping down our main streets!!! 😂 — The Bill Wallace - Lockdown Station 10A (@TheBillWallace1) April 19, 2020

@Evee2Point0 This is how empty my little city is. we end up with roos bouncing in the middle of town haha — 🌻AlyPlayNinja🌻 (@AlyNinja) April 19, 2020

Look @davidpenzer - our city is so quiet even the kangaroos are hitting our CBD... — Damien Porter (@_xDAMOx_) April 19, 2020

I was told there were kangaroos in the city, before I came to this country. Love it. — Cindy Purcell (@cindybutterfly8) April 19, 2020

If only we could carry on seeing such beauty when this ends, but we will be back to filling our cities with cars, pollution and hate. — Mark Quinn (@bookmarkquinn) April 19, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police Use Excerpt From Michael Jackson's Song To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Read: UN Urges Countries To Protect LGBT+ People Against Discrimination Amid COVID-19 Crisis