Donald Trump Seeks Transcript Of Biden-Zelensky Phone Call; 'US Going To Hell Under POTUS'

Former US President Donald Trump again raised doubt over the telephonic conversation between incumbent President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Trump sought the transcript of the telephone conversation between Biden and Zelensky that took place on January 27. Notably, the conversation was related to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. As per Trump, the telephonic conversation between the two leaders would not change anything. "It'd be interesting to see [a transcript of] the call. I suspect that the call was pretty much like they say, but it's not gonna change anything, not gonna change anything. But it certainly would be really interesting to see it," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying during an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster.

Further, Donald Trump opined that the country is "going to hell" under the leadership of the incumbent President. He said that the Biden administration has caused massive damage to the United States. Trump slammed the Biden administration for rising inflation in the country. According to US Consumer Price Index, from December 2020 to December 2021, consumer prices for all items rose 7%, the largest December to December percentage change since 1981. Over the year, food prices increased 6.3%, a larger percentage increase than the 12-month increase of 3.9% in 2020. Food at home prices increased 6.5% in 2021, the largest over the year, as per the report published in December last year. Further, he slammed Joe Biden for the hectic pullout of US troops from Afghanistan.

Trump suggests Biden focus on US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine, Russia

"Biden's policy has also led to the worsening of US relations with Russia and China. You can add up five presidents, they haven't done the damage this man Biden has done last year," Sputnik quoted Trump. During a rally in Texas last month, Trump slammed the Biden administration for not taking concrete steps on the home border security issue and said that the government must give less importance to the ongoing Ukraine issue. While addressing his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas, Trump reiterated Biden should stop stressing about the situation around Ukraine and should concentrate on the issue of home border security instead.

Image: AP