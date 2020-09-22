Donald Trump Shortlists Five Women Contenders For US Top Court Judge

The United States President Donald Trump on September 21 said that he is considering five women for the post of US Supreme Court judge, a seat that was left vacant after the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump said that he will announce his pick by September 25, or 26 and would have a vote on his nominee before the upcoming November presidential election.

Read: 'He Betrayed You': Biden, Trump Lash Out At Each Other To Appease Voters Ahead Of Polls

'Sends a good signal'

"I would say on Friday or Saturday I’ll be announcing the pick. It’s — five women are being looked at and vetted very carefully. Five. And we’ll make a decision probably Saturday, but Friday or Saturday," Trump told reporters outside White House when asked if there is any chance he would announce his Supreme Court pick before Friday.

Read: Trump Aims To Use UN Address To Send Strong Message To China

"Well, I’d much rather have a vote before the election because there’s a lot of work to be done, and I’d much rather have it. And we have plenty of time to do it. I mean, there’s really a lot of time. So let’s say I make the announcement on Saturday — there’s a great deal of time before the election. That’ll be up to Mitch in the Senate. But I’d certainly much rather have the vote. I think it sends a good signal," Trump said when asked if is it better to have a vote on his nominee before the election or after.

Read: Trump Interviews Barrett While Weighing A High Court Nominee

When asked about the last words of Justice Ruth before she died, Trump said, "it just sounds to me like it would be somebody else." Justice Ruth, who was a liberal, had allegedly told her granddaughter that she wants the next president to appoint her successor.

Trump had earlier mourned Justice Ruth's sudden demise describing her a 'titan of the law' in his statement. The United States flags at the White House and US Capitol were lowered to half in honour of the 87-year-old judge. Politicians from across party lines paid tribute and recalled how she boldly fought for women's rights and advocated for some of the most controversial issues during her time at the Supreme Court.

Read: Trump Threatens To Cut Off TikTok If Deal Doesn't Go Through