Donald Trump Slammed Netanyahu In Profane Outburst For Congratulating Joe Biden: Report

Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an outburst of profanity after the latter congratulated US President Joe Biden on his victory in the November presidential elections, an Israeli newspaper reported on Friday.

Yediot Aharonot reported that Trump had accused Netanyahu of ‘disloyalty’ and said that he had helped Netanyahu in his own country’s elections by reversing several decades of US policy and supporting Israel’s claims to territory seized in war. It should be mentioned here that Trump continues to challenge the 2020 US presidential election verdict that saw Joe Biden assume office as US president.

“Nobody did more for Bibi (Netanyahu). And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi…But I also like loyalty... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake,” Trump said, addressing Netanyahu by his nickname, in interviews that took place earlier this year with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Yediot Aharonot reported,

Netanyahu wishes Biden, Trump reacts with profanity

Netanyahu congratulated Biden over 12 hours after the election results were declared and his congratulatory message came after several other world leaders had extended their wishes to the newly elected US President. Notably, Netanyahu did not refer to Biden as President-elect, as other leaders had done, and shared a post praising Trump after congratulating Biden.

Trump, however, appeared angry by the video Netanyahu released on 20 January after Biden’s inauguration. In the video, the former Israeli PM said that he and Biden had a “warm personal friendship going back many decades.”

“I haven’t spoken to him since. F*** him," Trump was quoted as saying.

Just last summer, Netanyahu was replaced as Israel’s Prime Minister as he was unable to form a governing majority after four elections in less than two years.

US-Israel relations under Trump

While Netanyahu fought hard for the elections in his own country, the Trump administration in the United States went to greater lengths to support the Middle Eastern country.

The former US President dropped objections to Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank and even recognised Jerusalem as the country’s capital. The Trump administration also proposed a Mideast plan that was categorically rejected by Palestinians. Further, under Trump's presidency, the US brokered the Abraham Accords, normalising relations between Israel and four Arab countries.

(Image: AP/PTI)