Donald Trump Slams Evangelical Magazine For Branding Him Morally Unfit

US President Donald Trump lashed at a leading evangelical Christian publication after it published a blistering editorial that branded the newly impeached president morally unfit to remain in the White House. In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump accused Christianity Today magazine of being of socialist-communist bent, claiming that he was the best ally evangelicals ever had in a president.

I guess the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Just a day after Trump’s impeachment the evangelical Christian periodical, Christianity Today said that it was necessary from time to time to make their own opinions on political matters clear.

Also commenting about the Trump’s bid to obtain damaging narratives about his 2020 election rival Joe Biden, it said that the facts in that incident are unambiguous. It further said that the president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents claiming that it was not only a violation of the Constitution but more importantly profoundly immoral.

Replying to which Trump said that no president has ever done what he has done for the evangelicals or religion itself. He also said that the magazine would choose to rather have a Radical Left Non-believer, who wants to take their religion and their guns, than him as their president.

If you’re just arriving here now, welcome. Here is the piece https://t.co/NVdQjg4odC — Christianity Today (@CTmagazine) December 20, 2019

Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham, a prominent Christian evangelist. After his death last year, the Graham family is no longer associated with the publication. His son Franklin Graham, who is a staunch Trump supporter said that though his father founded the magazine, yet he would have not agreed with their opinion piece. In fact, he would have been very disappointed.

In a Facebook post that he made yesterday, Graham also added that his father knew Donald Trump, believed in him and voted for him. He also added that Trump was the man for this hour for the nation. He also went on to praise him stating the accomplishments of the US President. Trump, on the other hand, had always enjoyed the support of the Evangelists though according to a poll, the number of those supporting him in 2016 has slipped from 81% to 70% now.

