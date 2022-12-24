Donald Trump Slams January 6 Panel Report On Capitol Riot Probe, Calls It 'monstrous Lie'

Former President Donald Trump has disputed the findings of the final report by the House Jan. 6 committee, which stated that he was ultimately responsible for the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the committee did not present any evidence to support their assertion and that the allegation was a "monstrous lie." "The unselect committee [sic] did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol," he wrote. Trump also asserted that the events on Jan. 6 were not an insurrection but rather a protest that became violent, as per a report from ABC news.

Donald Trump also denied the committee's conclusion which stated that he did not respond to the riot for 187 minutes. Trump had claimed that he had requested the deployment of a large number of National Guard troops before the riot occurred, but the committee's report stated that there was no evidence to support this claim. The acting secretary of defense also testified under oath that this was not true, according to the ABC news report.

The conclusions of the January 6th. committee

The January 6th House select committee released its final report on Thursday. The 845 pages report was released three days after a bipartisan committee voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation due to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The report recommended that Congress should consider preventing Trump from holding future federal office because of evidence that he violated his oath to support the U.S. Constitution while participating in an "insurrection". Trump recently announced his intention to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) wrote in a foreword to the report that “our country has come too far to allow a defeated President to turn himself into a successful tyrant by upending our democratic institutions, fomenting violence, and, as I saw it, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans,” as per a report from CNBC. The January 6th hearings was telecasted on TV and democrats closely followed it but most republicans did not and they considered it a witch hunt.