Donald Trump 'still Involved In Ongoing Litigation' Related To US Election: White House

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on December 15 said that US President Donald Trump will continue his legal fight for re-election. On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden had sealed his electoral victory over Trump after gaining 306 electoral college votes. These votes, that aligned with the previous results called by major American media outlets, will now be sent to the Congress to be counted formally next month.

While replying to a question on whether Trump recognises Biden’s win after Electoral College vote, McEnany said, “The President is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday’s vote was one step in the constitutional process. I will leave it to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation”.

READ: Trump Voters Accept Biden Victory 'with Reservations'

READ: Ivanka Trump Hands Out Food Boxes To Families.

Trump’s legal battles

Trump continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s win and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials have already certified the President-elect’s victory. Following the result, incumbent President also announced that Attorney General William Barr, who contradicted the outgoing president’s claims that November 3 election was marred by fraud, would leave his post next week. Further, after Supreme Court rejected to overturn the vote count in four swing states- Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump also accused the country’s highest judicial institution of having neither wisdom nor courage.

Last week, Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani had indicated that the President’s legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections. Trump and his allies in state government have repeatedly pushed lawsuits based on spurious claims that widespread voter fraud and irregularities cost the president the election. However, almost all of them have been dismissed for lack of evidence of standing. Giuliani has also been making high-profile appearances in front of lawmakers in battleground states, even though he has failed to sway any state to subvert the election result.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Fauci Puts In 'strong Recommendation' For Trump, Biden To Get COVID-19 Vaccine At Earliest

READ: Trump Asking About Special Prosecutor For Hunter Biden