Donald Trump Suggests Biden Focus On US Border Instead Of 'obsessing' Over Ukraine, Russia

Former US President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for not taking concrete steps on the home border security issue and said the government must measlier importance to the ongoing Ukraine issue. While addressing his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas, he reiterated Biden should stop stressing about the situation around Ukraine and should concentrate on the issue of home border security instead. "Everyone in Washington is obsessing over how to protect Ukraine's border, but the most important border in the world right now for us is not Ukraine's border, it's America's border and we do nothing about it, but let people come in and we have no idea who they are," Sputnik quoted the 45th US President as saying.

During the rally, Trump said the main work of the President is to safeguard the interests of his country at first, however, the incumbent government seems busy in talks of "invasions" of other countries instead. "They need to stop the invasion of this country," Trump stressed, adding that "before Joe Biden sends any troops to defend the border in Eastern Europe, he should be sending troops to defend our border right here in Texas." According to Trump, Biden is creating a risk of World War III. It is worth mentioning Trump' statement came at a time when the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted "Moscow does not want war'

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that "Moscow does not want war but added it won’t allow its security interests to be overlooked." According to the Russian News agency, TASS, Lavrov's said, "There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don’t want a war. But we won’t let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored." Further, he said that the talks between the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have not concluded. According to him, the slow response of the western countries has muddied the waters in many ways.

Image: AP