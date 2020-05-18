Trump Gets Mixed Critical Assessment Online; Calls It 'a Great Compliment' Nonetheless

United States President Donald Trump thanked American actor James Woods on Monday for his ‘great compliment,’ despite Woods calling him ‘vain, insensitive and raw.’ Taking a sly dig at the US President ahead of much-anticipated elections, the actor said, even though Trump is a ‘rough individual,’ he loves America and he would take Trump as President over any other candidate.

Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/QlH3C74D1M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James! https://t.co/8ZfHD4LjT1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Biden 'doing fine' campaigning virtually

Commenting on the elections which are due in November, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that voter turnout will be key as Democrats push alternatives to in-person ballots.

As the party's presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden shelters at home, campaigning via video from his basement, Pelosi said he's doing “just fine”.

“It’s not as if he’s missing a big crowd someplace,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press. “We’re in a whole new world, and I think he’s doing just fine,” she said.

Pelosi is often seen as the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, the highest-ranking elected official, setting the agenda and message. But now she says of Biden: “He is the leader of the Democratic Party.”

