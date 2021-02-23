Donald Trump To Announce Himself As Republicans' 'presumptive 2024 Nominee': Report

Donald Trump, who became the only US President in nearly 30 years to lose in the reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden, will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for the presidency. The former US President will address CPAC on Sunday and citing anonymous sources, news site Axios reported that his plan to challenge Biden or any other Democrat if the 78-year-old US President decides not to run for a second term.

The media outlet quoted an unnamed “longtime adviser” as saying that Trump’s CPAC speech to the conservative event in Orlando, Florida will be a “show of force” with the main message, “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge”.

Another named source, a close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots.”

What’s expected of Trump’s speech?

Further, sources familiar with the plans revealed to NBC News that Trump is expected to speak about the future of the Republican Party as well as the conservative movement. It would also be the first public address since leaving the White House in January, opening his own office in Florida, being impeached and acquitted by Senate for ‘inciting’ January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Former US President’s first, extended on-camera presence would come after in the recent weeks he continued to reportedly rage at the top Republicans who pushed back against him including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator John Thune who is also the Number 2 Republican in the Senate along with the longtime GOP political operative Karl Rove.

Contradicting media outlet’s sources, Trump’s spokesperson Jason Miller responded to CNBC on the same matter saying, “Fake news. We’re focused on winning back the House and Senate in 2022.” The former President, who promoted the ‘America First’ policy and isolated the country from numerous treaties and institutions, is planning on backing several primary contenders who also support his “Make America Great Again” agenda.

