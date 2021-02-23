Pence-Trump Relationship 'amicable', They Have Spoken Only Twice Since Jan 20: Report

Former United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have only spoken twice since the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, revealed a source to CNN while terming the Trump-Pence relationship “amicable”. As per the report, the unnamed source did not provide more details into the relationship between the duo or disclose the contents of both the calls, one initiated by each.

The revelation about the Trump-Pence relationship came after the media outlet reported citing its sources that former US President will be addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday but Pence declined an invitation to speak at the conference. However, now the knowledgable source reportedly revealed on February 22 that the reason Pence is not going to the CPAC is that “it's tradition the outgoing pres and VP stay quiet, and the incoming president deserves that courtesy."

This also marks the starkly different approach that both former US leaders have embarked upon since their tenure ended and as the GOP is grappling with its future in the post-Trump era. However, it also follows tensions between former US President and vice president surrounding the shocking US Capitol riot on January 6 and Pence’s role in certifying Biden’s victory. The media outlet reported, citing its source that Pence share a close relationship with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who is not the head of the Republican Governors Association.

Trump’s CPAC appearance

As per the report, Mike Pence will be more active in US politics by summertime, probably in the gubernatorial cycle. The former US VP has told the same to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Meanwhile, as Donald Trump is will be making his maiden post-White House speech after a month of leaving the presidency, the source said, “People don't want to risk (Trump's) wrath, but no one really knows how it's going to play out” before adding that an ex-President is not going to have a strong political team around him. The source reportedly said, “A lot of people are circling in and out.”

