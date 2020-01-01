Donald Trump To Announce New Strategy To Tackle Use Of E-cigarettes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 31, said the United States will soon announce a new strategy to tackle vaping problems among underage youth. Trump while talking to the media said the new strategy will protect the families, protect the children and protect the industry. Trump suggested that certain flavour based e-cigarettes will be taken off the market for a period of time.

Read: What Is The Difference Between Vaping And E-cigarettes? All You Need To Know

Ban on e-cigarettes?

Trump's statement was also aimed at vaping companies who lobbied against the ban on all e-cigarettes in September 2019. Trump administration stalled the effort after White House advisers told the President that the decision could cost him votes with adults who vape. On Tuesday, Trump suggested that the ban on flavoured e-cigarettes might be temporary and if everything is safe, they are going to be going back into the market very quickly.

Read: After Govt Outlaws E-cigarettes, NGOs To Move SC Seeking Ban On Traditional Cigarettes

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has already announced that from May this year all e-cigarettes will need to undergo a review and only those that can demonstrate a benefit for US public health will be permitted to stay in the market. Trump while talking to reporters at his Florida resort said vaping can be good from the standpoint that many people stop smoking and that's a big advantage. So we are going to get it back into the market very soon.

Read: Home Ministry's Advisory Enabling Search Sans Warrant Is 'draconian': E-cigarette Traders

The use of e-cigarettes or vaping devices has increased significantly in the United States since the product was first introduced in 2003. Vaping is steadily being regulated across the United States and some states have extended their indoor smoking ban policy to include e-cigarettes. As of April 2019, 13 states, 2 territories, and 841 municipalities have banned vaping in smoke-free public areas. Tobacco industry heavily lobbies against the regulation and taxation of e-cigarettes in different states of the United States.

Read: E-cigarettes Ban In India: ICMR Recommends Complete Ban To Prevent Nicotine Addiction Among Non-smokers