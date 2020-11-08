Donald Trump To Lose 'public Interest' Protection On Twitter After He Steps Down

Twitter on November 7 revealed that the US President Donald Trump is expected to lose his Twitter privileges he enjoys as a "world leader" when Democratic Presidential elect Joe Biden assumes the presidency on inauguration day January 20, 2021. As per Twitter's policies, Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account will retract to the rules applied to any private citizen on the social media with respect to the content he puts up out there. This implies, that US President's VIP Twitter account will be subjected to the same rules as an ordinary Twitter account that lets the microblogging site flag and take down tweets inciting violence, misinformation, and unverified claims, even election-related disinformation.

The Twitter accounts of the world leaders have the privilege to post rule-breaking content online under Twitter's "public interest" protections. But when US President Donald Trump steps down, his account will immediately have to follow the same rules as any other citizen ahs to adhere as per community standards. With Trump leaving the Oval Office in January 2021, his social media accounts will no longer be subject to protection in terms of exceptional regulations given to world leaders.

Trump's 'election fraud' tweets

A spokesperson for Twitter informed sources of The Verve that Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials relies on citizens at large and their support base groups. The masses have the right to hear what their leaders have to say despite sometimes the information may not be tweeted in a clear context. Therefore, as recently with several tweets of US President Donald Trump's "election fraud" claims, twitter can only apply warnings and labels and limit engagement to such unsubstantiated content. However, the spokesperson on condition of anonymity informed that this policy framework applies only to the current world leaders and candidates for office, and not outgoing leaders that adhere to the "private citizens" rules when they no longer hold these positions of power. Meanwhile, the accounts for @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, and @FLOTUS will be transferred to the incoming government leaders for operation.

