Moment Joe Biden Learnt Of His Win In US Polls Captured In This Emotional Family Picture

Soon after Joe Biden's victory in the US Elections 2020, his granddaughter Naomi Biden took to Twitter to share a picture from the moment when the family found out about the results. The President-elect's oldest grandchild shared a beautiful picture of the family wrapped around Joe Biden in a group hug as he smiles with pure joy. In an earlier tweet, Naomi Biden shared an old picture of Joe Biden with his wife Dr Jill Biden from when they were young with a caption that reads, "They’ve come a long, long, way together."

In yet another interesting tweet that is pinned at the top of her profile, Naomi Biden shared a picture of the group of cousins with a caption that has been winning over the netizens. In her caption, Joe Biden's granddaughter states that "anyone who wants to get to Joe Biden will have to get past us first". She further added that the group may not look intimidating "but remember our Nana is Dr Jill Biden".

Anyone who wants to get to @JoeBiden, will have to get past us first 💪⚡️👊😜



We may not look intimidating, but remember, our Nana is @DrBiden... pic.twitter.com/6R1zlpmy9p — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) October 22, 2020

Biden-Harris win US Elections 2020

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory. On the other hand, it seems like Donald Trump is not going to make things easy for the Democrats as he has refused to cleanly concede the elections. He went on to claim that he won the elections as the mail-in ballots defrauded Americans. International media reports also suggest that Trump may not be inviting Biden to the White House, as per the age-old tradition.

(With inputs from ANI & AP)