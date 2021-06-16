Donald Trump To Visit 'decimated' US-Mexico Border With Texas Governor

Former US President Donald Trump on June 15 announced that he will be visiting the US-Mexico border at the end of this month. It has been nearly five months now with Trump out of the White House and in a statement on Tuesday, the former US President announced that he has accepted an initiative from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to visit the nation’s southern border on June 30. He has also argued that the situation at the border has been severely mishandled by his successor, Joe Biden.

According to Trump, Biden inherited from the “strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history.” However, the former US President accused the present administration of turning the S-Mexico border into the “single worst border crisis in US history.” Trump also termed the area “an unmitigated disaster zone."

“I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021," Trump said in a statement.

As the US-Mexico border was one of the major campaigns that drove the Republican leader’s election in 2016 with support from the right, US vice president Kamala Harris has been the target of criticism from the rival party members because she is yet to visit the southern border. Biden had announced in March that Harris would “lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle” to address the sudden surge of migration in the United States.

“Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis," Trump added. "If this weren’t bad enough, Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible."

Abbott to seek crowdfunding for US-Mexico border

Meanwhile, in an interview published on June 15, Texas Governor said that he would seek crowdfunding to complete the Trump-era project of creating the border wall in the state. While talking to podcast Ruthless, Abbott said, “For everybody in the United States, everybody in the entire world that wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute to Texas building the border wall.”

IMAGE: AP