Donald Trump Tries To Ban An Advertisement Over His Coronavirus Response; Here's Why

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team issued a cease and desist letter to TV stations to stop airing an advertisement that showed his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The ad, produced by pro-Joe Biden Super PAC, uses Trump’s statements given over a period of time when he downplayed the threat of the pandemic and called it a “hoax”.

The video has used a graph which shows the rising cases of coronavirus cases and simultaneously playing the audio of President Trump in which he claims that he has it under control and it will disappear one day like a miracle. The video ends showing thousands of COVID-19 cases and Trump not taking any responsibility for it.

Trump refused to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously, now he won’t take responsibility as his administration has been totally unprepared for this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Jdh1GY9HHS — Priorities USA (@prioritiesUSA) March 23, 2020

The campaign team called the advertisement false and misleading and asked TV stations to not air it. In the cease and desist letter, the team has claimed that the Super PAC stitched together fragments from multiple speeches to “maliciously” imply that Trump called coronavirus a “hoax”.

'Make sure everyone sees it'

After the reports of Trump's campaign team trying to ban the ad emerged, high profile started sharing the video and has now garnered over six million views. Netizens are now trying to make sure everyone watches the advertisement and amplifying it.

Apparently Trump REALLY doesn't want you to see this ad. He's suing to have it pulled, so you might want to look at it now and share it with everyone else. https://t.co/4tJuEotGao — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) March 26, 2020

Donald Trump issued a cease and desist letter to try to stop this ad from airing because he doesn’t want Americans to know the truth. You can make sure everyone sees it! RT the ad and make a contribution at https://t.co/BDmXL0iPhS to keep it on the air. https://t.co/MyVdpbiliy — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 25, 2020

This is the ad that Trump is going to court to try and stop networks from airing. Whatever you do, please do not watch it and then share it! https://t.co/zAPX92u0CB — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) March 26, 2020

