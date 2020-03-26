The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Donald Trump Tries To Ban An Advertisement Over His Coronavirus Response; Here's Why

US News

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team issued a cease and desist letter to TV stations to stop airing an ad that shows him in a bad light

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team issued a cease and desist letter to TV stations to stop airing an advertisement that showed his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The ad, produced by pro-Joe Biden Super PAC, uses Trump’s statements given over a period of time when he downplayed the threat of the pandemic and called it a “hoax”.

The video has used a graph which shows the rising cases of coronavirus cases and simultaneously playing the audio of President Trump in which he claims that he has it under control and it will disappear one day like a miracle. The video ends showing thousands of COVID-19 cases and Trump not taking any responsibility for it.

Read: Coronavirus: Trump Congratulates America For Unanimous Senate Approval Of $2 Tn Aid Plan

The campaign team called the advertisement false and misleading and asked TV stations to not air it. In the cease and desist letter, the team has claimed that the Super PAC stitched together fragments from multiple speeches to “maliciously” imply that Trump called coronavirus a “hoax”. 

Read: Donald Trump Says Churches Should Be Reopened By Easter Sunday, Faces Backlash

'Make sure everyone sees it'

After the reports of Trump's campaign team trying to ban the ad emerged, high profile started sharing the video and has now garnered over six million views. Netizens are now trying to make sure everyone watches the advertisement and amplifying it. 

Read: Trump Slams WHO For Allegedly Siding With China On Coronavirus Crisis

Read: Use G20 Summit To Coordinate Global Response To COVID-19: Senators To Trump

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO