Donald Trump Undergoes COVID Test After Advisor Hope Hicks Infected, Results Awaited

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test after one of his close advisors tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that along with the First Lady, "we will begin our quarantine process!" Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19, said Trump.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus. According to Associated Press, He said he expected to have the results back either Thursday night or Friday morning (local time).

White House issues statement

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is travelling.”

Notably, Trump has consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he told reporters back in May. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide.

