'Did More Work For Black Community Than Any President Since Abraham Lincoln': Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his administration has done more for the African American community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Trump also said that he helped in criminal justice reforms in the country. In another tweet, Trump wrote, '...AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME!'

My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

This remark comes at the backdrop of the death of an African American man George Floyd, which has sparked outrage across the country.

'He doesn't even know the questions'

Trump also slammed the likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden saying, "Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn't even know the questions."

Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn’t even know the questions. Weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

On Monday, Trump said that all Americans are rightly 'sickened by the brutal death' of George Floyd and his administration is fully committed to providing justice to George and his family. "All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed, the justice will be fully served for George and his family and he will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.

"My first and highest duty as President is to defend and protect the great country and the American people. I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

READ | Tech-rights group sues Trump to stop social-media order

READ | Trudeau takes long pause to talk about Trump's handling of protests

'It's a wake-up call for all of us'

Meanwhile, extending support to George Floyd's family, Joe Biden said that Floyd's death wouldn't 'just become another hashtag'. "I made a promise to George's family that he wouldn't just become another hashtag. We're going to tackle this head-on -- and we're going to need your help to do it. Grateful for your support," Biden tweeted.

“I can’t breathe.”



George Floyd’s last words. But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation.



It’s a wake-up call for all of us. pic.twitter.com/q6kARnpJqU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2020

The state of Minnesota filed a human rights complaint on Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd who died after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. The state of Minnesota filed a human rights complaint Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd who died after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

READ | Some governors balk at Trump request to send troops to DC amid protests over George Floyd's death

READ | PM Modi dials US President Donald Trump; COVID-19 pandemic, G-7 & other issues discussed

(With agency inputs)