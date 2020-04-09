Donald Trump Says America's Economy Will 'boom Like Never Before' Once US Reopens

While the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus continues to tighten its grip around the world, United States President Donald Trump shared an optimistic vision for his country after it reopens. Recently, the US recorded a jump of at least 2000 deaths in just 24 hours, and Trump tweeted on April 8 that once his “great country” reopens and the lockdown is lifted, their “economy will boom” in a way that people have not seen before. As of April 9, US has confirmed over 435,120 cases of COVID-19 infection with at least 14,795 fatalities. The US President even said that except the people who lost their family to coronavirus infection the ‘the horror of the invisible enemy shall be forgotten’.

Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,516 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,970 people. Out of the total infections, 330,697 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Tom Brady Explains How Donald Trump Tried To Set Him Up With Daughter Ivanka Trump

Read - US President Donald Trump To Open More Wildlife Refuge Land To Hunting, Fishing

#AmericaWorksTogether backfires at trump

After #ClapForBoris fueled criticism against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, #AmericaWorksTogether backfired on United States President Donald Trump in a similar manner. During daily coronavirus briefing on April 8, while the coronavirus cases are still increasing in the country, Trump urged Americans to “share your stories” that showcase patriotism as well as citizenship under the hashtag. With the death toll in the US rising rapidly, the netizens chose to criticise Trump with the same hashtag.

Use the hashtag #AmericaWorksTogether to share your stories and celebrate extraordinary examples of patriotism and citizenship! pic.twitter.com/6APg8AOzBJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2020

Twitter users lashed out at the Republican US President for issues ranging from his response to the global health crisis to all the statements he has made in the press briefings. One of the internet users even said American works together, "only without Trump". Many resorted to blunt statements like calling Trump "fool" and "racist". One of them even accused the US President to be "greedy" and cited his dire wish to reopen America. However, there were few tweets that showcased support towards Trump and called him "most hardworking President ever".

Read - Donald Trump Suggests He May Resolve Ongoing Navy Crisis Over COVID-19 Handling

Read - COVID-19: Donald Trump Says Major Chunk Of Hydroxychloroquine Doses Came From India

Image Source: AP