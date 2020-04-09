Tom Brady Explains How Donald Trump Tried To Set Him Up With Daughter Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump had been extremely vocal in the past about his desire for his daughter Ivanka Trump to marry NFL legend, Tom Brady. Despite Donald Trump wanting Brady to be his son-in-law, Ivanka Trump married American investor Jared Kushner while Tom Brady settled with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump To Open More Wildlife Refuge Land To Hunting, Fishing

Did Tom Brady date Ivanka Trump? Tom Brady Ivanka Trump story

On Wednesday, Tom Brady appeared on a telephonic interview with Howard Stern where the duo touched upon Brady's relationship with Donald Trump's daughter and if the two ever dated. Stern asked, "Trump always dreamed of you (Brady) marrying Ivanka, and he told me he suggested it to you but did you ever go out with her?'

You can hear Tom Brady squirm when Howard Stern asks him about Donald Trump wanting to hook him up with Ivanka pic.twitter.com/0WurJBEV5j — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

Stern's straightforward question prompted an awkward laugh from the quarterback before he proceeded to say, "That was a long time ago in my life. No, there was never that where we ever dated or anything like that."

Also Read | Donald Trump Suggests He May Resolve Ongoing Navy Crisis Over COVID-19 Handling

Tom Brady then went on to bring his daughter into the conversation and added, "I have a daughter, so I would want my daughter to...would I ever arrange my daughter.'

The radio host pressed further after he claimed Donald Trump had admitted to him in the past that he had tried to set Brady up with Ivanka and even spoke to the quarterback about it.

To which Brady responded, "He never suggested that to me."

Also Read | Tom Brady Howard Stern Interview: Brady Refutes Claims About Relying On Bill Belichick For Patriots Success

Did Tom Brady date Ivanka Trump? Tom Brady went on to marry Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady married Gisele Bundchen in 2009, the same year Ivanka Trump got hitched to her husband Jared Kushner. Brady has two children with Bundchen, a son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, as well as a son Jack with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Addressing his relationship with Gisele Bundchen, Brady admitted his wife was not happy with how much attention he was giving football while she was left taking care of the children.

The quarterback further revealed that he endured a rough patch with her wife and how Gisele Bundchen wrote a letter, explaining everything wrong with their relationship.

The 42-year-old revealed that he ended up skipping Patriots' organised team activities in 2018 and 2019, to work on his marriage. Brady remained adamant that the couple has worked through their issues and the misunderstandings have been cleared up.

Also Read | Tom Brady Howard Stern Interview: Brady Says NO To Retiring With "You Don't Tell A Painter To Stop Painting At 42" Claim